A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape by Essex Police.

PC Jordan Pascal, of the Met’s Taskforce, was charged on 2 February with the rape of a woman in 2009.

He joined the Met in June 2012 and has been suspended from duty, Scotland Yard said.

Pascal is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 March.

Chief Superintendent Claire Smart, who leads the Met’s Taskforce Command, said: “PC Pascal has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.

“While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, it is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”

It comes as several officers have been accused of similar crimes including David Carrick who was recently jailed for life after pleading guilty to 85 serious offences, including rapes, sexual assaults, false imprisonment, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley previously warned that there could be two to three officers per week facing trial for crimes including violence against women and dishonesty.

He has vowed to crack down on corruption and poor standards of behaviour within the Metropolitan Police force but said it will be a slow and 'painful' process.