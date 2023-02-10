Five suspects who were arrested in connection with a “vicious” racially-motivated attack on a 15-year-old black girl have been banned from Surrey.

Footage shared online appears to show the schoolgirl being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled while her attackers were encouraged by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.

Police say they are trying to bring a sixth suspect, who is a 15 year old girl, into custody.

Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott from Surrey Police said: "She knows she’s wanted, family members will obviously know she is wanted so my plea to her and family members is to hand yourself in at the nearest police station."

Two 11-year-old girls among five arrested after 'racially aggravated assault' outside Ashford schoolFour people have already been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm, including a 39-year-old woman, 16-year-old girl and two 11-year-old girls.

The woman and a 43-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect and intentionally encouraging and assisting the commission of an indictable-only offence.

The 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

Protestors have since gathered outside the school in response to the video. Credit: ITV London

Mr McDermott said the video was "disturbing" but that the police need more than just video evidence for the case:

“There’s a certain threshold we need to get to get evidence and get charges.

“Unfortunately we weren’t quite there yet. There’s some key pieces of evidence that we need to present to the CPS so we’re doing that as swiftly as we can."

The suspects have been released on bail but are subject to stringent conditions including that they are not allowed to enter Surrey.

Mr McDermott said officers will continue to engage with the school and local area over the coming days.