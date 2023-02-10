A former Metropolitan police officer has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of false imprisonment and assault.

Sam Grigg, 36, tied his housemate up against her will with duct tape, leaving her restrained for a period of time before cutting her free with a knife.

The incident was reported four days later on 6 December 2022 with Grigg arrested that same day.

He was charged on 8 December and suspended from the force. He was dismissed without notice on 30 January.

Commander Jon Savell, responsible for the Met's professional standards team, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman. Grigg's behaviour was appalling and I know it will cause concern among members of the public. He's let down the Met and his colleagues who are committed to protecting Londoners. “We took immediate action to suspend Grigg from duty when his offending came to light and dismissed at the earliest opportunity. “We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel confident to approach. When someone fails to meet these standards, we will take action to remove them from our organisation.”

It comes as the Met Police has promised to crack down on rogue officers with the new commissioner Mark Rowley warning that there could be two or three officers in court each week as he roots out corruption in the force.