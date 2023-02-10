A man has pleaded guilty to sharing so-called Islamic State propaganda on Telegram and WhatsApp.

Ismail Kissa, 23, from Leyton in east London, was subjected to a port stop at Stansted airport on March 29 last year and two mobile phones were seized.

He was subsequently charged with possessing a document useful to a terrorist in relation to instructions on how to make a Molotov Cocktail and 13 charges of disseminating terrorist publications.

On Friday, Kissa, who was said to be on the autistic spectrum, appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

The court heard that each offence would attract a substantial prison sentence.

Judge Sarah Munro KC ordered reports on the defendant’s dangerousness and autism.

She adjourned sentencing until April 11 and remanded Kissa into custody.