Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a woman is pulled from rubble by a London firefighter after an earthquake hit Turkey.

Dominic Mabbett is a firefighter for the London Fire Brigade and is based at Edmonton fire station.

He is in Turkey as part of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue team who respond to humanitarian accidents or disasters on behalf of the UK government.

The footage shows the woman being pulled from a hole in the rubble before she is reunited with a child.

It took place in the Hatay province where more than 3,300 people have died and entire neighbourhoods were destroyed.

Turkey and Syria were hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday as well as a series of strong aftershocks.

Thousands of buildings have collapsed and the death toll is believed to have surpassed 20,000.

Authorities warn that as more time passes, the chance of people being found alive under the rubble is diminishing.

