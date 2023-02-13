Play Brightcove video

Freya Morgan is trying to raise £120,000 to help get legal representation for those in immigration centres, Callum Watkinson reports.

When human rights lawyer Freya Morgan heard that one third of people in immigration centres are on suicide watch, she wanted to do something to help.

She's running 2,500km by June to raise money to get legal representation for those in immigration detention and she's doing it all dressed as a disco ball.

“Everyone loves a disco ball, it gets everyone going, they love it, it gets them dancing, gets them running, and it’s just something a bit different,” Freya said.

As part of the campaign, Freya has been hosting events across the capital to get the word out.

“The work the advisors do is essential, it saves lives.

“They visit detention centers, they visit refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and give them that essential support.

“I was really shocked to learn about the conditions and the experiences of asylum seekers and refugees, and I just wanted to do something to help”.

Freya has been taking part in events across the capital to spread awareness for the charity. Credit: RunThrough

Freya’s friend and fellow human rights lawyer, Aaron Rajesh is working with her on the campaign, and said his own experience as a refugee taught him how daunting an asylum claim can be.

“The legal language is complicated, especially when your life is on the line it is especially important that it is accessible, and we want to make sure that people know that there is support available for them”, he said.

The Charity they’re raising money for, Bail for Immigration Detainees, say many claimants fail, or are unfairly detained due to a lack of legal advice.

Director of legal at the charity, Pierre Makhlouf said: “They need advice, they need to understand what rights they have and they need to understand how to prepare their cases so that they get a fair hearing.

“Many don’t get that hearing”.

Freya will run the final 200km of the challenge non-stop over 72 hours from the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol to Brook House Detention Centre near Gatwick (approximately 200km).

