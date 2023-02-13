London bus drivers accept 18% pay rise after long-running series of strikes

A long running dispute involving more than 1,800 bus drivers in London has ended after the workers accepted a “greatly improved” pay offer. Members of Unite employed by Abellio have staged a series of strikes in recent months. They have accepted a pay increase that Unite said will see drivers with over two years’ service being paid £18-an-hour, equating to a pay increase of 18% on the basic rate. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important pay victory. Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase. “Unite’s constant focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of our members is continuing to deliver increased pay awards for workers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…