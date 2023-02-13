Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens admits indecent exposure

Wayne Couzens has admitted three counts of indecent exposure before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard. The former Metropolitan Police officer, 49, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent exposure in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021. They took place in woodland and a McDonald’s. He entered the pleas at the Old Bailey by video link from Frankland jail where he is serving a whole-life sentence for the murder of Ms Everard, 33, in March 2021. Couzens had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit. Couzens also pleaded not guilty to an indecent exposure charge relating to an alleged incident in June 2015. The plea was accepted but he will not face trial over the charge as it was left on file. He will be sentenced on March 6.

