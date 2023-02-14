As couples across the country mark Valentine's Day, Brian and Connie Quarry share their story of 81 years together. Now aged 98 and 96, the pair met when they were just 16 an 15, and have been married for 73 years. Their time together has spanned the reigns of three Monarchs, 18 Prime Ministers and a global pandemic. Now living together at Signature care home, in Kingston, the couple's journey began as churchgoers in 1942 where the pair met. Colin played the organ at the church and the couple say that religion is still an "anchor" of their relationship.

The couple met at church where Brian played the organ, which he still plays 80 years on. Credit: Family photo

The couple met one Sunday afternoon at church. They went for a long walk together that very afternoon. Having lost track of time, it landed them in trouble with their families! Connie said: "We were actually in really bad books, because Brian played organ for a choir, and instead of being dutiful, we went for a long, long walk around the village.

"We walked and walked, and consequently, we were back very late. "I was in trouble because I hadn't told my mother, I would be home so late, and Brain was in double trouble because he wasn't there to play the organ for the choir. "My mother's comment was, 'well don't imagine that this will be for keeps, it probably won't be', but she was wrong because it was - our love grew as time went on, and our love continues to grow." Married in August 1950, the couple went on to build their home and then a family.

Brian said: "On a Saturday afternoons, we would go for our favourite afternoon tea in the local café, then afterwards would buy something for our 'bottom drawer'. "This was a large chest that we filled with things for our first home together. "It might only have been something small like a whisk, but that is how we built up our kitchen and filled our first home together."

The course of true love never did run smooth, and the Quarrys agree that all relationships have their little tiffs, but that these can be overcome together through communication, and that trust. Connie believes one of the secrets to a long-lasting relationship is 'the four T's': tolerance, talk, touch, trust. She said: "The secret is to always make up, do not let things fester, it does not get you anywhere. "We don't go to bed at night without making up whatever difference there is between us.

"We simply could not manage without each other."

