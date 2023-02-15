Armed police were called to a branch of KFC on Valentine's Day after a group of youths were spotted with knives and a gun.

Officers kept the group under observation at the fast food restaurant in Goodmayes, East London, after being tipped off by a member of the public.

One of the suspects was challenged by armed officers after leaving the restaurant and was found with a gun.

Another gun was found inside KFC being carried among the rest of the group.

Police said one person was Tasered but did not need any medical help.

"Five males are in custody tonight after being found in possession of firearms at a fast food restaurant in Goodmayes," police said."Local officers responded quickly to a call from an alert member of the public. The situation was brought to a safe conclusion by armed officers," they added.

