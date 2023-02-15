A boy was stabbed in the head at a busy London station in the middle of the day.

The 16-year-old victim was attacked at Stratford station on Monday at lunchtime.

The young victim was walking through a subway when a man walked past him and tried to trip him up.

He was then ambushed by two other young men who violently attacked him, kicking and stamping on him and stabbing him in the head and arm.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to talk to.

CCTV image of two men police want ot find Credit: BTP

British Transport Police said: "Detectives believe the young men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation. If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 603-13/02/23.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

