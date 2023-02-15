Relatives of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison and her seven-year-old daughter Lettie who both died earlier this month have paid tribute to them.

In a statement issued through Surrey Police, the family said: “To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort.

“She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more.

“We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie’s universe. The Epsom College Community had become part of that universe for them both.

“Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma’s pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.

“The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.”

Mrs Pattison, her husband George and Lettie were all found dead at their home in the grounds of Epsom College on February 5.

It is believed that Mr Pattison killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life.

