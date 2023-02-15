Play Brightcove video

Video from Twitter/@laurabaden

Firefighters have warned of the dangers of making cheese on toast in a toaster after a student kitchen in Avery Hill was damaged by fire.

London Fire Brigade said a resident placed a toaster on its side and inserted bread and cheese. They then left it cooking unattended.

Video taken at the scene shows part of the kitchen badly damaged by the flames with scorched cabinets and cooker.

"Only use electrical products for their designated use," a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

"Toasters need to be kept clean to prevent fires and are not designed to be used on their side.

"Not only does it generate heat onto the work surface but the dry left-over crumbs from the bottom of the toaster can get onto the hot elements and ignite.

"It’s also really important that you always check toasters and other appliances are turned off and unplugged when not in use, unless they’re designed to be left on, like your fridge or freezer.

"Keep clutter to a minimum on your kitchen work surfaces especially near toasters and hobs as they can accidentally switch them on or catch fire."

Part of the ground floor of the three-storey block was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

