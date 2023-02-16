A man accused of posting a link to a video of suicide bombings on Instagram has been remanded into custody. Shafi Saleem, 32, is alleged to have shared terrorist material last July via the app’s Stories feature, on which content automatically disappears after 24 hours. He was arrested on Tuesday at Heathrow Airport after catching a flight to the UK from Pakistan. Saleem, of Crosby Road, east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication and failure to notify police of a change in his contact details. He sat in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit before indicating not guilty pleas to both counts. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him into custody ahead of a further hearing at the Old Bailey on March 3.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...