A mother who was thrown from a speeding Range Rover that flipped onto the tracks on the London Underground had to be identified by her fingerprints. Yagmur Ozden, 33, was a passenger in Rida Kazem's 4x4 when it collided into a Tesla charging station and ploughed through a metal fence before landing on the Piccadilly line of Park Royal station. The beautician was found in the car park of the Tesla garage shortly after the collision in the early hours of August 22 last year in Ealing.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics around 30 minutes after the crash, with a post-mortem examination giving her cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries.

Yagmur, who leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, was identified by police through her fingerprints.

She has since been described by friends as a "devoted" mum who would do anything to help others, and would often share her money with people in need. Appearing at Isleworth Crown Court, Kazem, 23, pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving on the western carriageway of the A40.

He also admitted causing serious injury to a third passenger, Zamarod Arif, who escaped the crash with a broken leg and arm. Rida Kazem, a jewellery store manager, was also seriously injured during the crash and was takento St Mary's Hospital in Paddington where he was put in an induced coma.

He has since had his leg amputated and appeared in the dock today using crutches. Kazem's legal representative, David Rhodes, said his client was a “young man of otherwise good character”.

He added: “He well understands this is a very serious matter and he’s facing a very significant term of imprisonment.”

He said Kazem had “suffered a serious injury himself” during the crash, resulting in the amputation of his left leg, for which he may have to undergo further surgery.

Judge Robin Johnson adjourned the case and remanded him in custody, to next appear at the same court on April 21 for sentencing.

He said: “Your case will be adjourned for the preparation of a report on the topic of dangerousness by the probation service and for both parties to gather information in respect of the prosecution and your mitigation.

“Your bail is now withdrawn, you will be remanded in custody on both these matters.”

