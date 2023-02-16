Marketing curbs on baby formula milk are failing to stop companies from using health and nutritional claims to promote their products, academics have suggested. Rules governing the way the products are sold to customers are “failing to effectively limit the use of claims in marketing of breast milk substitutes”, according to a new study. The research, which examined formula products across 15 different countries including the UK, found that most products carried at least one health or nutrition claim. The authors highlight how such claims are “controversial” and banned in some countries. They set out to assess how the products were marketed across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States in 2020-22. The team examined 814 infant formula products. The products carried an average of two claims each. The team, led by academics from Imperial College London, found the most common claim types were “helps/supports development of brain and/or eyes and/or nervous system”; “strengthens/supports a healthy immune system” and “helps/supports growth and development”.

A wide range of health and nutrition claims are made on infant formula products Credit: Unsplash/Rodrigo Pereira

A large proportion of claims linked to randomised clinical trials were linked to studies which have a “high risk of bias”, they added. “Multiple ingredients were claimed to achieve similar health or nutrition effects, multiple claims were made for the same ingredient type, most products did not provide scientific references to support claims, and referenced claims were not supported by robust clinical trial evidence,” the authors said. They added: “At the global regulatory and public health communities, governments, and public policy civil servants are failing to effectively limit the use of claims in marketing of breast milk substitutes, as seen in other related sectors. “This can both undermine breastfeeding and increase costs for families.”

They concluded: “Despite previous attempts to change the landscape of infant formula marketing… progress in regulating infant formula claims is slow.” “Transparency is still lacking about health and nutrition claims linked to infant formula. “We have identified a high prevalence of claims on infant formula products in multiple countries that seem to have little or no scientific substantiation. “These findings support calls for a revised regulatory framework for breast milk substitutes to better protect consumers and avoid the harms associated with aggressive marketing of such products.” Dr Ka Yan Cheung and Loukia Petrou, joint first co-authors of the study – from Imperial College London’s Faculty of Medicine, said in a statement: “The wide range of health and nutrition claims made by infant formula products are often not backed by scientific references. “When they are, the evidence is often weak and biased. “We also found that many ingredients were linked to several claims, and some claims were linked to multiple ingredients. “If an ingredient is linked to a claim and is shown to have a significant benefit to infant health, this should be available to all infants. “It’s essential that the industry provides accurate and reliable information to consumers, rather than using vague or unsupported claims as marketing tools.” Dr Daniel Munblit and Dr Robert Boyle, senior co-authors for the study – from Imperial, added: “There is a clear need for greater regulation and oversight to ensure that these claims are supported by sound scientific evidence and to protect the health and wellbeing of our youngest and most vulnerable populations.”

