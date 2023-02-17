Nathan Cole, a 32-year-old man who went missing in Walthomstow a month ago, has been found dead in a canal near Towpath Road, police have said. Officers were called at 08:18am on Friday to reports of an unresponsive man in the canal. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe that the man is Nathan Cole.

Mr Cole's family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Cole, from Notting Hill, was last seen on CCTV in Banbury Road, Walthamstow, near the Banbury Reservoir, at 11.17pm on Saturday January 21.