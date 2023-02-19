Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Hackney

Police forensics officers at the scene near White Post Lane, Hackney Wick, east London, after a man died and another remains in hospital after they were stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to an east London hospital at around 4.30am where two men had turned up with knife wounds. A 26-year-old man died, while officers await a formal assessment of the condition of the 24-year-old. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023.
Police forensics officers at the scene near White Post Lane, Hackney Wick. Credit: PA

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Hackney last week.

Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, was stabbed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick last Saturday.

He later died in hospital, while another man, also stabbed, was discharged.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday found the cause of death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.