Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in Hackney

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Hackney last week.

Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, was stabbed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen’s Yard, just off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick last Saturday.

He later died in hospital, while another man, also stabbed, was discharged.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday found the cause of death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 quoting ref 1222/11feb, or Crimestoppers to get in touch anonymously.