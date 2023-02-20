Play Brightcove video

"I was really in shock, I was nearly crying," said eyewitness Rashid Khan, who spoke to reporter Rags Martel

An eight-year-old boy was killed and his father seriously injured after being hit by a motorbike as they walked to evening prayers in South London.

Another boy, aged ten, who was crossing the road with them is also in a life-threatening condition following the collision on Sunday night.

It is understood the father was walking hand-in-hand with his two sons when the crash happened.

Police were called to Plumstead Road near the junction with Lenton Street at around 7:30 pm along with paramedics and the air ambulance.

Officers said there was nothing to suggest the incident was linked to terrorism or hate crime.

"I was coming to the mosque... I was really in shock, I was nearly crying," said eyewitness Rashid Khan. "All night I was thinking about that kid. I can't explain that moment. The family will be in shock. We can just pray for them and that's it," he added.

Police said the motorcyclist, 20, was also taken to hospital where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

In a statment police said: "Despite the best efforts of the emergency services one of the pedestrians, an eight year-old boy, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. "A man, aged in his 40s, and a ten year-old boy, who were crossing the road together with the younger boy, were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries. Both remain in a life-threatening condition. "The rider of the motorbike was also taken to hospital. He is a 20-year-old man and his condition has been assessed as not life threatening. "Road closures remain in place and enquiries into the circumstances continue. "There have been no arrests."

