A man has been killed and three others injured after a motorbike collided with a group of pedestrians outside a mosque in South London.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called on Sunday night to Plumstead Road in Greenwich near the junction with Lenton Street. Police said the incident was not terror-related.

A statement said: " Four people – a motorcycle rider and three pedestrians - were involved. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services one of the pedestrians – a male (no further details) died at the scene.

"The other three people have been taken to hospital for treatment; condition awaits. A large amount of road closures remain in place and enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Anyone with information can call police on101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6036/19Feb.

