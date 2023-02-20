The trailer for the upcoming documentary on ITVX - (K)Nox : The Rob Knox Story which will air on Thursday (February 24)

Teenage actor Rob Knox was tragically stabbed to death 15 years ago and now his loved ones are speaking out in an emotional ITVX documentary.

The 18-year-old Harry Potter actor had just days earlier wrapped filming on his breakthrough role as Marcus Belby in the sixth film when he was stabbed to death in Sidcup, south London, on 24 May 2008.

His death made headline news and prompted a wake-up call to address these types of crimes.

However, years later, knife crime remains a prolific issue across the UK and the rest of the world.

In the highly emotional documentary, Mr Knox's family, friends and Harry Potter cast members, including Jim Broadbent, Ray Winstone, Tom Felton, David Yates, Dani Harmer and Blake Harrison, who worked with him, take a look at the young actor's life in the lead up to his untimely death.

Jim Broadbent and Ray Winstone in the (K)Nox: The Rob Knox Story documentary Credit: Q Cumber Films/ITVX

Who was Rob Knox?

Mr Knox, born in 1989, was the son of Colin and Sally Knox.

He was a pupil at Beths Grammar School in Bexley and had been acting since he was aged 11.

His first credited role was a small part in ITV police drama The Bill and he also appeared in Channel 4 reality show Trust Me, I'm a Teenager and BBC comedy After You're Gone.

Jamie, Sally and Rob Knox Credit: PA/Family handout

His breakthrough role was the character Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in which he appeared posthumously when it was released in 2009.

Although his character does not appear in the seventh novel, Knox had signed on to reprise his role as Marcus Belby in the final instalment of the Harry Potter film series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

What happened to Rob Knox?

Mr Knox was tragically stabbed to death outside the Metro Bar in Sidcup, south-east London, in May 2008.

He had intervened in a fight to protect his 17-year-old brother Jamie, who was being threatened by a man armed with two kitchen knives.

Karl Bishop (left) and Colin and Sally Knox (right) speaking outside the Old Bailey in 2009 as Bishop was found guilty of murder Credit: PA

Karl Bishop, 22 at the time of the crime, was found guilty of stabbing Mr Knox five times as he defended his brother.

Bishop was found guilty of murder in March 2009 and was handed a life term with a minimum sentence of 20 years before parole is considered.

Bishop, who was found guilty on four counts of wounding, was given three further concurrent life sentences for wounding Mr Knox's friends.

Jamie Knox (left) and Rob Knox with other Harry Potter actors including Michael Gambon, David Bradley and Jim Broadbent Credit: PA/Q Cumber Films/ITVX

Sentencing, Mr Justice Bean told Bishop that he was a highly dangerous man.

"I do not think it is proved that you intended to kill Robert Knox. The truth is that you simply could not care less whether you killed him or not," he said.

"Your lack of regret let alone remorse was truly chilling".

Bishop had denied murder and five counts of wounding, but the court heard he was acting "in revenger' after he had come out worst in a fight with Mr Knox and his friends the week before the killing.

