A man who exposes himself in front of doorbell video cameras has been targeting residents in east London.

Residents in Dagenham have been subjected to trouserless displays under the cover of darkness.

One video shows the man walking up to a house on Maxey Road wearing a face mask and top but nothing below the waist.

It is one of a number of incidents reported by disgusted residents on social media.

One victim said: "It's frightening and has made my family feel unsafe knowing this is happening.

There have been other reports of this same person doing this same thing so it's been going on for some time. He needs catching."

Another person said the man had stood in front of her door just last week, again naked from the waist down.

She wrote on social media: "He was in front of my door... He is getting braver, doesn’t even bother to hide anymore."

The man was also spotted between Becontree and Dagenham recently. One resident commented: "He was also in Hedgemans Road a couple of days before. He had no trousers on."

The Metropolitan Police have been appealing for information since a series of indecent exposures in the area early this year.

On that occasion the suspect exposed himself to women through their letterboxes on January 3 and 4 on Mayesbrook Road and Lilliechurch Road.

Unlike the man filmed this week, he wore dark clothing and a black crash helmet during all the incidents and rode a dark coloured motorbike or moped.

Officers have not confirmed if January's incidents are connected to the most recent spate, but they are still encouraging witnesses to come forward.

Last month Detective Constable Sky Mulvey said: "These incidents were very distressing for the victims and we are determined to swiftly bring the person responsible to justice.

"We are extremely keen to get any information, CCTV or door cam/doorbell footage in connection with the incidents. If you know who this man is, please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, as a matter of urgency."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference CAD 4471/04JAN.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…