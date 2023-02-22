Play Brightcove video

[Video from BPM Media]

Shocking video footage shows the moment a 13-year-old girl was attacked by a woman on a bus in west London.

The clip shows a woman demanding the teenager turn down music being played on her phone while she was travelling home from school.

The adult then asks: "Do you not hear what I'm saying?"

After this the woman, thought to be in her 20s or 30s, approached the girl and pushed her head against the window shouting: "I'll pull your ******* hair out do you understand? Turn that **** off!"

Other passengers can be heard expressing their shock at the attack, which happened on the X140 bus on Church Road, Northolt, on February 3.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At 4.24pm on February 3 police received a report of an assault against a school girl on a Route X140 Bus at Church Road, Northolt.

"The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was travelling home from school on the bus when the suspect, a woman aged 20-30 years, approached her and told her to turn her music down.

"The victim complied with the request turning the volume down, but not turning it completely off. The suspect then assaulted the child, at which point the driver of the bus came upstairs and ordered the victim to leave the bus.

"Enquiries are underway to identify the suspect. Anyone who witnessed this incident, has footage, or can identify the suspect should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5183/3FEB."

