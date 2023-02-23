Four people have been stabbed within three hours less than two miles apart in east London. A man in his early 20s was found in a vehicle in Queensland Close, Walthamstow, at around 3.45pm yesterday (Feb 22). He was rushed to a north London hospital where his condition is not life-threatening. Less than three hours later, at 6pm, a man in his 30s was found with stab wounds less than two miles away at the junction of Brandon Road and Wood Street. Two more men - both 18 - were then found stabbed in nearby Stocksfield Road. The condition of these three men remains unknown but both teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. One bystander said the scene in Wood Street was "a bit too chaotic with police trying to redirect cars and pedestrians", while another witness saw a man receiving first aid nearby. The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say if the stabbing on Queensland Close is related to the three in Brandon Road. Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy (Lab) said: "Given the proximity of the various victims, the narrow window of time between incidents, and other recent violence, a Section 60 CJPOA was authorised at 18:30 until 06:30 tomorrow morning, covering Waltham Forest Borough."

Police are investigating the spate of stabbings in east London Credit: BPM Media

She also called on residents to stop "commentary and speculation" after "serious violence" in the area, adding: "I recognise these are deeply upsetting incidents and have already been in touch with the police about these matters," she added. The owner of a off-licence close to the crime scene at Brandon Road said: "It’s crazy, we just had a different stabbing a few weeks ago after about a year of it being really quiet around here. "I saw or heard nothing, just police arriving at the scene and the ambulances. This is a family area man, good people live here, I don’t know why it’s gotten like this recently. It’s sad, I’ve lived here a long time and it’s sad for me." A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called by LAS at 15:48hrs to Queensland Close E17 to reports of a stabbing. A man aged in his early 20s was taken to hospital; his condition is not life-threatening. At this very early stage there have been no arrests; enquiries are ongoing. "Police were called by LAS at 18:01hrs on 22 February to Brandon Road E17 after a man was reported to have been stabbed. A man in his 30s was found with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital - condition awaits.Two more males - both aged 18 - were also found with stab injuries. "They have been taken to hospital. They have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 5668/22 Feb."

Wednesday's violence comes just over a week after another quadruple stabbing at a pub in Walthamstow. Four men were rushed to hospital after trouble flared at The Duke E17 pub on Wood Street just after 8pm on February 13. They found three men inside the pub with stab wounds, and another man close by on Shernall Street who had also been stabbed. The men, aged between 22 and 42, were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of the men, aged 22, was initially believed to be in a life-threatening condition, but police later said this was no longer the case.

