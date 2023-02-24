Dame Joan Collins has urged Sadiq Khan to deal with reckless cyclists after she was nearly knocked over by one as she got out of a black cab on her way to dinner.

The legendary actress said she had exited the taxi on a street "closed to all traffic" when a "masked cyclist with no lights" crashed into her.

Dame Joan was on her way to dinner at Rules in Covent Garden when the incident happened.

Tagging the mayor in an Instagram post she told him to "do something", claiming "cyclists who consider themselves above the law" were ruining London.

Alongside her complaint, she posted a picture of herself at the restaurant after her near-miss.

Joining her at the table was Christopher Biggins, his partner Neil Sinclair and producer Judy Craymer among others.

"#blackcab on the way to @rules_restaurant, we discovered #maidenlane was closed to all traffic," she wrote

"However, that didn’t stop a masked #cyclist with no lights and weaving on the pavement from crashing into me, almost knocking me over."

"How much longer must we live with closed roads and cyclists who consider themselves above the law? Why don’t you do something @mayorofldn @sadiq before this beautiful city of #london is ruined? @biggins.christopher @oneneilsin @judycraymer #stuartmachin @hazelcollins8000"

