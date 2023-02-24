Londoners mark anniversary of Ukraine war with vigil and minute's silence

London fell silent on Friday at 11am to mark the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led a national minute’s silence from the capital to mark the anniversary.

The minute's silence is part of a series of events in London to pay tribute to the people of Ukraine.

On Thursday evening, hundreds gathered in Trafalgar Square to mark the anniversary.

The vigil, jointly co-ordinated by the US and Ukraine embassies, saw not only Mr Prystaiko take the stage but also Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, US ambassador Jane Hartley and academy award-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren, in between Ukrainian musical performances.

The crowd in Trafalgar Square Credit: James Manning/PA

Dame Helen recited a Ukrainian poem at a vigil marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion in Trafalgar Square, central London.

She read out the English translation of Take Only What Is Most Important by Serhiy Zhadan.

The poem includes the line: “You will not return and friends will never come back.”

At the poem’s conclusion, Ms Mirren said: “But I think you will be back.”

She added: “Peace for Ukraine, democracy for Ukraine and freedom for Ukraine.”

In honour of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggressors, a West London street will be renamed Kyiv Road.

Children from St Mary's Ukrainian School at the church service. Credit: PA

The new address covers a small section of Bayswater Road, running from Palace Court to Ossington Street, and is a short distance from the Russian embassy.

Leader of Westminster City Council, Adam Hug, said the new road name was “a fitting gesture” to commemorate Ukraine’s inspiring bravery."

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, said: “Kyiv Road is a symbol of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and a tribute to their unwavering spirit in the face of aggression.

“It is a reminder that the struggle of Ukraine has the attention of the international community.

“We are grateful to the Westminster City Council and its residents for their support in honouring our nation’s capital and its brave defenders.”

The new Kyiv Road sign will be installed on Friday, while in the evening, Marble Arch will be lit up in Ukraine’s yellow and blue colours, and the Ukrainian flag will fly above Westminster City Hall.

The National Theatre, Oxo Tower and Southbank Centre will also be lit up in Ukrainian colours, and the capital's world-famous screens at both Piccadilly Circus and Outernet will send a message of solidarity to all those impacted by the invasion of Ukraine.

They will join other cities around the world lighting up landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Torre Monumental in Buenos Aires and others across Warsaw, Madrid, Brussels, Prague, Budapest and more.

The change of street name is supported by Bayswater councillors, and was paid for from existing ward budgets, meaning there is no additional cost to residents.

Residents will also not need to change their addresses if they live within the renamed area.

Sadiq Khan lights one of 52 candles - one for each week of the war - during a prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral. Credit: PA

On Friday morning Sadiq Khan will attend a commemorative service at the Ukrainian Catholic Church, which will be attended by the Ukrainian Ambassador, faith leaders and Ukrainian refugees.

It comes after Mr Khan announced funding for up to 600 new homes in London for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Mayor of London said the accommodation provided by the Refugee Housing Programme (RHP) would support Ukrainians and Afghans who have fled conflict and are homeless, at risk of homelessness or living in unsuitable temporary accommodation.

According to the mayor’s office, there are 16,000 Ukrainian refugees living in London under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and hundreds of Afghans accommodated in Home Office bridging accommodation sites in the capital.

