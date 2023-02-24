A teenager has been jailed for 20 years for the murder of a 17-year-old boy at a house party in Camberley last year. The judge at Guildford Crown Court said Jonathan Cox was “a very dangerous person” with an “abiding and unhealthy obsession with knives”.Cox was found guilty of the murder of Kyle Wright in what police said was an attack motivated by a "feud" between groups of youths from neighbouring areas last December.

A jury heard how officers pieced together CCTV footage to show Cox's movements on the night of the murder.

The footage showed Cox leaving his home address and cycling to the scene and then walking to Green Hill Road.

He then confronted Kyle and his friends who were outside a house party. Moments before 10.50pm, Cox attacked Kyle, fatally stabbing him in the chest.

Police say Cox's motive for targeting Kyle came from a 'minor feud' between separate groups of young people from neighbouring towns.

Cox was found guilty of Kyle's murder at Guildford Crown Court at 12 December, after a jury returned a unanimous verdict following a 14-day trial.

The family of Mr Wright said he was "beloved, sweet, gentle son who wouldn't hurt a fly".