Second man charged over fatal stabbing of Trei Daley in Hackney Wick

Detectives investigating the murder of Trei Daley in Hackney Wick have charged a second man.

Mawien Mawien, 38, from Romford, has been charged with murder, wounding of another man and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police were called to the scene near Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard in the early house of the morning on Satruday February 11.

Two men were found with stab wounds at taken to hospital.

Mr Daley, from Bromley, died at hopsital. The second man, aged 24, was discharged from hospital later that same day.