The number of people estimated to be sleeping rough in London has risen sharply.

Latest figures show a rise in every region of England compared to the previous year, with the biggest rise in the capital, up by more than a third.

Annual government statistics showed there were 858 people in 2022 estimated to be sleeping rough in the capital on a single night compared to 640 people in 2021, an increase of 218 people.

Almost half of all people sleeping rough on a single night in autumn are in London and the South East, the Government said.

'Extremely alarming'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the rise in people sleeping rough on London’s streets as "extremely alarming and further evidence of the devastating fallout from the cost-of-living crisis".

He said: "It is high time ministers got a grip on the escalating food, energy and housing crises and restored the social security safety net which helps stop people becoming trapped in a cycle of homelessness.

"To do this, ministers must first fulfil their manifesto pledge to end no-fault eviction for private renters and invest in new council and genuinely affordable homes to help prevent more Londoners from becoming homeless in the first place."

As with previous years, most people sleeping rough in England are male, aged over 26 years old and from the UK.

Rick Henderson, chief executive at Homeless Link, which is the national membership charity for frontline homelessness organisations, said the figures were evidence the cost-of-living crisis has "exacerbated long-standing drivers of homelessness".

He added: “Everyone deserves a safe place to live and the support they need to keep it. This shocking rise in the number of people sleeping rough represents a massive, collective failure. People are being let down by systems that should protect them, forced onto the streets at the expense of their physical and mental health.

