Vandals tore through an Essex train station early on Tuesday morning breaking windows, bending posterboards and even damaging the WiFi and payment systems.

Photos showed newspapers scattered across the floor, signs ripped down, a photo booth tipped on its side and frames designed to hold poster bent out of shape.

Rail operator c2c apologised to customers at Basildon for the shocking state of the station following "severe vandalism in the early hours of the morning".

"We have this morning been working hard to deal with the damage and have teams on the ground working on repairs and tidying up the station," C2C said.

Posterboards bent out of shape Credit: c2c

"We have thousands of cameras across the network and take zero tolerance when it comes to vandalism.

"Unfortunately, as the card readers at the ticket office have been broken, we are currently unable to take card payments at the ticket office so if you need to pay by card, please use the ticket machines, c2c app or c2c website," they added.

British Transport Police were called to Basildon Station and arrested a suspect after identifying them on CCTV.

