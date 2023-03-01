The first of 54 new DLR trains costing £8m has been trashed by vandals before a single passenger got onboard.

The 88 metre-long Spanish-built train was delivered to Beckton DLR depot in East London five weeks ago where it has been stored for testing.

Photos show how train number 201 is tagged with graffiti along the side as well as the front and rear ends.

The new white and turquoise livery has been ruined.

DLR operator KeolisAmey Docklands (KAD) will receive another 53 trains in the coming years at the depot which was specially extended to accommodate their arrival.

Part vandalised of the £8million DLR fleet Credit: BPM Media

In February mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "delighted" to welcome the new train to Beckton, which is part of a £960million investment part-supported by the Westminster government.

The fully walk-through, air-conditioned trains should eventually run every two minutes, providing extra capacity for the future residents of 45,000 new homes with planning permission near DLR stations.

Graffiti also appeared on the front of the train Credit: BPM Media

Although it is not clear when the vandalism exactly took place, ISS security and cleaning staff who are contracted to work on the DLR, including at Beckton Depot were on strike for 48 hours this weekend, when the attack may have happened.

They rejected an under-inflation pay offer of 1.8 per cent and have asked for assurances that they will receive the free travel benefits the Mayor has promised low-paid contractors who support TfL services.

The new train is due to start testing on the DLR network in March, ready to enter passenger service early next year.

It is expected to be first available to ride on the Stratford International-Woolwich Arsenal route.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...