Play Brightcove video

Two crime-fighting dogs being deployed to fight the illegal wildlife trade have met their new conservation colleagues at London Zoo.

Buster and Bess are preparing to join the conservation charity’s team of experts protecting the critically endangered pangolin in Thailand.

The pangolin-saving Labradors recently graduated from a training programme with the Metropolitan Police and will fly to Thailand in April to officially become part of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) team - working alongside conservationists, border force operatives and in-country law-enforcement.

"Not all heroes wear capes: some walk on all fours and have extremely powerful noses," explained ZSL Pangolin Technical Specialist Georgina Gerard.

"Protecting species is a core priority for ZSL, so we were excited to welcome Buster and Bess to ZSL headquarters today, to meet some of their new colleagues and showcase their newfound skills - before they jet off to start their new life sniffing out wildlife crime and protecting pangolins," Georgina added.

ZSL's Pangolin Technical Specialist Georgina Gerard with sniffer dogs Buster and Bess Credit: ZSL London Zoo

The new paw enforcement will complete their training in Thailand, where the scents they’ve been training with will be mixed with pangolin scales until they come to associate the two - and then learn to recognise the scent of vulnerable pangolins alone.

Once up to speed, Buster and Bess will work with expert handlers from the local community - sniffing out live pangolins being smuggled through airports, ports and roads, so that they can be rescued and released back into the wild.

All eight species of pangolin are on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and considered threatened with extinction.

Although a total ban on commercial trade in pangolins was introduced in 2017, the world’s only scaly mammal is victim to highly unsustainable levels of poaching and illegal trade for their meat, scales and other body parts – with 200,000 pangolins believed to be trafficked every year.

Explaining why Buster and Bess will be such invaluable members of the team, ZSL Law Enforcement Specialist Grant Miller MBE said: "Intelligence has been telling us that live pangolins are being trafficked all across Thailand - mainly by road. Some vehicles even have purpose-built concealed areas to transport the Critically Endangered species.

"The question was, how to stop it. Before joining ZSL, I worked at UK Border Force, so I have first-hand knowledge of how effective these dogs can be in helping to deter and detect smuggling - they’re as highly trained as Olympic athletes, so we know they’ll be perfect for the job."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...