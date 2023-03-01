Families who need to flee Turkey following the devastating earthquake should be given special temporary visas to enter the UK quickly, ministers have been told.

Opposition MPs led calls to introduce the temporary expedited visa scheme following the disaster, which has led to the deaths of more than 50,000 people according to some estimates.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck areas of Turkey and Syria in early February, and the Commons heard how the Turkish diaspora in Britain now hoped to temporarily house family members hit by the ensuing humanitarian crisis.

Labour MP Feryal Clark said that thousands of her Enfield North constituents were “personally impacted by the earthquake”.

The Enfield North MP said: “They have lost loved ones and friends and hundreds have written to me and Government ministers.

“They want to provide temporary relief to family members who have lost everything, so can the minister tell me why the Government will not support their calls for an expedited temporary visa scheme?”

A man rides a bicycle past destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey Credit: AP

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell told MPs: “We do not believe that that is the right way to handle the situation in Turkey which she describes and I know that in her constituency she has many families that are suffering, and to which the whole House will want to send their condolences.”

The minister instead chose to highlight the “quite extraordinary work” being carried out by UK aid teams in Turkey, adding: “I can tell her that in terms of the need on the ground there, Britain has been doing everything it can to help.”

Liberal Democrat international development spokesperson Layla Moran said it was “vital” that the Government shows global leadership in helping people get out of Turkey if needed, as it had done in on-the-ground aid.

She said: “I ask, will the Government consider introducing a new expedited temporary visa scheme as has been introduced in Germany for those with relatives here in the UK so they can come and stay with their families and get the support they desperately need?”

Mr Mitchell told the Commons there were no plans to introduce such a scheme, though he added: “But I can tell her that the visa centre in Adana is now back open and the consular services that we are able to offer, particularly in Turkey obviously, are up and running and were back up and running very quickly after the crisis struck.

“So I hope that she will feel that although we cannot make a commitment to a scheme of the type that she describes we are doing everything we can to ensure that the normal consular services and visa services are available.”

The minister had earlier claimed that the Government had provided “more than the whole of the European Union added together, a figure of something like £3.8 billion” towards aid for war-torn Syria, following Labour calls to go further in light of the natural disaster.

Calls for the expedited visa system for earthquake victims come as the UK Government continues to face pressure to curb immigration and grapple with the small boats crisis.

Safe and sanctioned immigration and asylum routes to the UK only apply to those with particular circumstances, such as refugees fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...