A Metropolitan Police officer has denied assault after pepper-spraying a suspect as he clung to the drainpipe of a 15-storey building in a bid to evade arrest.

Pc Luke Wenham, 31, was trying to apprehend Carl Cumberbatch, who threatened to throw himself off a balcony after he scaled the side of the tower block near Meadow Row, in Elephant and Castle, south-east London, on August 17 last year.

Wenham is said to have twice discharged his pepper spray while the suspect, who was wanted in connection with knife-point robberies, was clinging onto a drainpipe several stories up.

After a stand-off that lasted several hours, Cumberbatch climbed down of his own accord.

Wenham, from Dartford, Kent, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with common assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth before pleading not guilty to the charge.

District Judge John McGarva granted him unconditional bail ahead of a one-day trial at the same court on June 21.

“You have pleaded not guilty to the allegations in this case and the issue is whether the use of force represented reasonable force,” he said.

“The prosecution will have to prove beyond reasonable doubt that it was not.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...