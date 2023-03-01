A woman has died after being hit be a vehicle on the M1 in North London.

The crash happened during Tuesday evening's rush hour near Edgware close to the southbound slip road.

The normally busy stretch of road remained closed between junction 4 and junction 1 during Wednesday’s morning rush hour.

National Highways East said: "The M1 south is closed between J4 Edgware and J1 A406 NorthCircularRoad due to a police-led incident.

"Police are on the scene. Due to the nature of this incident, we expect the road to remain closed for some time.

"Please allow extra journey time and expect delays."

No one has been arrested.

