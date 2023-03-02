Play Brightcove video

Above: Eltham MP Clive Efford, Bromley and Chislehurst MP Bob Neill and Transport minister Huw Merriman

Commuters using London Bridge station are at risk of being injured or killed because of overcrowding, a Conservative MP has warned. Bromley & Chislehurst MP Sir Bob Neill told Parliament 'unsustainable numbers' of passengers were being forced to change trains at the station following timetable alterations. His warning followed another night of travel chaos and overcrowding on Tuesday, after a signal failure delayed Southeastern trains. Pictures posted on social media showed the station concourse packed with passengers while others were jammed on stairs.

"Unsustainable numbers of people are having to change trains at London Bridge," said Sir Bob. He told Transport minister Huw Merriman: "I've seen the chaos there. I've actually stood outside the station because it had to be closed on occasions. It's not safe, minister. At some point somebody will get injured or killed as a result of this." Eltham Labour MP Clive Efford said he was on a delayed train where a passenger fainted because overcrowding. He told MPs: "What we've got here is that the system has been cut back to the point where there is no slack in it. Whenever there is delay, there is dangerous overcrowding, and the minister has got to address that before something serious happens."

The chaos mirrored similar scenes a month earlier when passengers spoke of their fears of being crushed after rush hour delays led to overcrowding. Timetable changes in December mean many commuters can no longer catch direct trains from some suburban stations to Cannon Street and Charing Cross. Trains on the Dartford line only go to Cannon Street while services from Hayes terminate at Charing Cross. Mr Merriman told MPs Southeastern had established a 'join taskforce' with Network Rail to try to the resolve problems. "The timetable change was brought in to try to add more resilience, to reduce cancellations but we have got issues with regard to Network Rail infrastructure," said Mr Merriman He added: "And of course we have industrial action. All of those matters I seek to resolve." Southeastern said the new timetable reflected post-Covid travel patterns and were an attempt to ease a pinch point at Lewisham junction.

