Independent MP Neil Coyle should be suspended for five-days for drunkenly abusing two people in a Commons bar, a report has found.

Mr Coyle, MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, used "abusive language with racial overtones" during one of the two separate incidents.

The independent panel which reviews complaints against MPs found he breached Parliament’s bullying and harassment policy in a report published today.

One was the “foul-mouthed and drunken abuse” of another MP’s assistant and the other was the abuse of political journalist Henry Dyer, who accused him of using a Chinese "trope" in conversation.

Both incidents took place in the Strangers' Bar in the House of Commons. Credit: PA

Both incidents investigated under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) occurred in the Strangers’ Bar in the Commons.

The report said Mr Coyle, who has spoken about quitting alcohol for a year, accepts he was “drunk” on both occasions.

The MP, who is currently suspended by the Labour Party over the complaints, “was found to have used abusive language with racial overtones” towards Mr Dyer, the panel found.

The journalist, who now works for the Guardian, said: “Everyone working in Parliament should be able to do so without harassment and abuse.

“I spoke out to raise awareness of racism, particularly anti-Asian racism, and of inappropriate conduct.

“I am grateful to the ICGS for the way in which they have handled this matter, and to my colleagues and friends for their support and kindness. I am pleased this process has concluded and I can get on with my work as a journalist reporting on Westminster.”

In an apology posted on Twitter this morning, Mr Coyle said he was "deeply sorry", adding: "I have apologised since last February and will continue to do so."

He said: "I have lived and worked in China, have multiple Chinese family members, and serve a vibrant, diverse community and acknowledge the hurt and upset I caused.

"I'm ashamed that alcohol had become so problematic in my life that I developed a dependency."

Mr Coyle said he was "pleased" to have gone a full year without alcohol and pledged to "remain teetotal".

He added: "I thank you again for giving me the chance to serve and will not let you down through alcohol again.

