Watch: Bizarre moment reality star Stephen Bear sings to ITV London's Helen Keenan ahead of his sentencing

By Multimedia Producer James Hockaday

Reality TV star and convicted sex offender Stephen Bear remained unrepentant as he arrived for his sentencing for circulating a sex tape of ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison online.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner even sang to ITV London's Helen Keenan as he refused to say if he had any remorse for his action.

When asked if he had anything to say to Ms Harrison, who waived her right to anonymity to "take a stand" for other victims, Bear unexpectedly broke into song.

Referring to Keenan's red coat, he sang a rendition of Chris De Burgh's "Lady in Red" as he continued to deflect her questions.

This bizarre encounter was shortly before the 33-year-old Ex on the Beach contestant was sentenced to 21 months in jail at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Bear, 33, refused to answer questions and posed for selfies. Credit: ITV News

He and Ms Harrison, 28, were recorded having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear's garden in Loughton, Essex in August 2020.Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, has waived her right to anonymity.Judge Christopher Morgan said Bear "wished to exploit the economic value of the recording" of Bear and Ms Harrison having sex.

Georgia Harrison arriving at court in Chelmsford before Stephen Bear's sentencing Credit: PA Images

"I'm sure that you recognised the enhanced economic value to you by having Georgia Harrison, a well-known reality TV and social media personality, in the video," he said.

"She would have been known and recognised by many people."

Judge Morgan said Ms Harrison had suffered “extensive humiliation and embarrassment” in terms of her emotional health and reputation, and that her future employment has been “seriously affected”.

He said she had “spoken with dignity and courage and it is hoped that through taking up the cause of others will bring some closure on these matters”.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his sentencing, Bear, who was found guilty by a unanimous jury, said: "As we can see, everyone has already made up their minds about me already, so there's no point me even answering anyone's questions."

Bear attended an earlier hearing in a rented Rolls-Royce and a pink suit. Credit: PA

When he was told he'd already been convicted, he said he still hoped he would get "some sort of justice" from his court hearing.

He paid no attention when asked if he felt any remorse for his crimes and invited a fan of his to pose for a picture, describing himself as a "man of the people".

