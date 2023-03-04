A man has been charged with attempted murder after a "serious assault" aboard a bus in Oxford Street.

The Metropolitan Police arrested Oscar Castano-Colque, 20, in Lambeth in connection to an assault on board the route 94 bus in Oxford Street.

The assault took place at around 10.15pm on Tuesday (28 February) and resulted in a 25-year-old man sustaining a serious head injury.

The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Castano-Colque, from Camberwell, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 4 March.

