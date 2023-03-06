Police are investigating reports that a 14-year-old girl was raped at a train station in Essex early on Monday morning.

West Horndon station was closed for several hours during the morning rush hour as police began an investigation.

Officers confirmed a man had ben arrested.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers were called to West Horndon station shortly before 1am following a report that a 14-year-old girl had been raped.

"An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and rape, and the station was closed to allow forensic enquiries to take place.

"The station has now reopened and detectives continue to investigate what happened."

Buses replaced trains between West Horndon and Basildon until around 9am.

