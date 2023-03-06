Play Brightcove video

CCTV shows the moment a man pulls a huge machete from his waistband

Police are hunting for a man seen brandishing a huge machete during a robbery in north London where cash and cigarettes were stolen.

CCTV images show the moment the blade was taken from his waistband before the man walked calmly into a shop in Islington.

The terrified shopkeeper was threatened by what police describe as a "callous individual".

Officers found the knife dumped in a bin and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Constable Hickson of the Met’s Central North BCU said: “The police investigation led to the recovery of the machete, which was left under communal bins outside Hillfield House off Grosvenor Avenue. However the suspect remains outstanding. “I appreciate the CCTV is not especially clear and does not show his full face, but I am hopeful that the man’s clothing and the moving images of him will enable somebody to recognise him. “He is described as a white male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6ft and of a skinny build. “Clearly he is a callous individual who is quite willing to brandish a terrifying weapon for relatively little reward. He does not deserve to be protected. If you know who he is, please tell police or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.”

The robbery happened at around 11pm on October 10 2022 and the suspect escaped in the direction of Highbury New Park.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting reference 8048/10OCT22. You can call the independent charity Crimestoppers.

