The distraught mother of a 16-year-old boy stabbed near a boxing club in South London said his life might have been saved by a special medical kit, if one had been available.

Bleed kits contain tourniquets, bandages and special gels and help prevent people bleeding to death while paramedics arrive.

Janine-Rochelle Campbell told ITV News London her son Teon might have survived an attack in a popular local park.

"I got a call from police telling me Teon [Campbell-Pitter] had been stabbed. I don't think they wanted to tell me how serious it was over the phone," Janine-Rochelle said. "I was under the impression that Teon would be taken to hospital. But a family member told me Teon was still being worked on by the air ambulance that I realised how serious it was so I rushed down. "A bleed kit would definitely have made a difference. A lot of the time people don't have equipment to stem a bleed, and there are not many bleed kits in these kind of places - public places and communities - it would have been helpful to have had that. "People need extensive first aid training to equip them to deal with a bleed," she added.

Teon was set upon outside the Double Jab Boxing Club in New Cross after being approached by two youths.

He was attacked after getting drawn into a in fight and died at the scene. In January a teenager was found guilty of manslaughter.

Janine-Rochelle called for the community to come together and back her call for wider use of bleed kits.

She added: "They need to be in all schools, all boxing clubs and local places where it is quite busy. "This is a busy park where you see a lot of children and a lot of the time this is where crimes are happening. "Bleed kits are not cheap so we need a lot of funds behind that to buy them. "It takes everyone as a community to come together and share and care and concern - this could be your brother, uncle, dad or anyone. "I want people to have some compassion in this situation and contribute in any way they can."

