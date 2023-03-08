People living new-build flats in East London are relying on bottled drinking water after an internal supply tank was found to be contaminated.

A resident at the Aspext development in Wick Lane, Bow, complained about the quality of water which was found to contain hydrocarbons, giving an unusual taste and smell.

Thames Water said the main supply was "clean and safe", but discovered a problem with samples taken inside the complex.

"Whilst the level of hydrocarbons present are unlikely to be a risk to health, we have advised residents not to drink the water until we complete our investigations, and the issue is fixed by the managing agent," Thames Water said.

"We have supplied bottled water to residents during this time and continue to work closely with Taylor Wimpey to address the issue," a statement added.

Drinking water delivered to residents Credit: ITV News

Thames Water said it was first alerted to the problem at the end of February at the development's Outfall Building. Residents were advised to drink bottled water the next day.

Developer Taylor Wimpey apologised and said it would fix the issue as quickly as possible.

A statement read: "We sincerely apologise to residents for the problem with the water supply at the Aspext development.

"The health and safety of residents is our main priority. We are urgently investigating the cause and working closely with Thames Water and the managing agent to resolve this as quickly as possible.

"We will continue to provide all residents with bottled water while needed and will remain in close contact with them to provide regular updates."

Samples from the flats contained benzene derivatives which were reported to the UK Health Security Agency which found levels were well below those likely to cause ill-health.

