A machete-wielding fake escort robbed and threatened to kill a man in north London after agreeing to meet via a website.

The Metropolitan Police said the 20-year-old victim contacted the suspect, who is believed to be male, on a website that advertises escorts towards the end of January.

The force is appealing for information on the offender with officers believing there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.

The Met said the victim moved their communication to a messaging app, where the pair arranged to meet in a secluded area of Enfield and settled on a cash fee.

A few minutes after meeting, the “escort” pulled a machete from the waistband of his trousers before pushing the victim to the floor and demanding that he hand over the money they had discussed online.

He then told the victim he would kill him if he told anyone what had happened.

Pc Harriet Rapley, of the North Area Command Robbery Unit, said: “I believe that there may be other victims who, for reasons of their own, have not yet spoken to police.

“I would like to encourage anyone who thinks they have encountered this person to get in touch, at the very least, so that we can ensure that you are supported.”

Anyone with information can email p257124@met.police.uk, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6782/25JAN.

