Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of ITV's Good Morning Britain

The charity boss who was at the centre of a royal race row has stepped down from leading her domestic violence organisation because of the backlash she has faced.

Ngozi Fulani revealed she has temporarily resigned as chief executive of Sistah Space, the charity she founded, as she criticised Buckingham Palace for not tackling the abuse she suffered in wake of the incident.

Ms Fulani went public to express her shock in November when Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady in waiting, repeatedly asked the black British charity leader where she “really came from” at a Palace reception highlighting violence against women.

Lady Susan later apologised in person to Ms Fulani and for the distress her comments had caused.

Queen Elizabeth II (left) and her then lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, pictures in January 2011 Credit: PA

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Ms Fulani said: “We, the Sistah Space charity, has suffered as a result, direct result.

“When you think that this was supposed to be for violence against women and girls, because of this incident, the violence has been directed to me, the Palace hasn’t intervened, I think they could have.

“So what I’ve had to do, I’ve now temporarily stepped down as CEO of Sistah Space.

“I’m announcing that now because the service users and the community can’t access us properly.

“This whole thing has cost us a fortune because we had to pay our own PR to stop the press from coming up, it was horrible.”

In December, after Lady Susan and Ms Fulani spoke face to face to address the incident, the Palace said in a statement that the meeting had been “filled with warmth and understanding”.

The statement said Ms Fulani had “unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere” and that she had accepted Lady Susan’s apology.

GMB presenter Richard Madeley claimed the Palace said on Tuesday night: “For the avoidance of any doubt, we are deeply sorry for the incident that took place and apologise for the distress and difficulty it caused to Ms Fulani.”

Ms Fulani told him: “Who are they apologising to? If you’re sorry, tell me you’re sorry, if you’re not… It speaks for itself.”

She added: “If you have to ask someone for an apology, it is not an apology.”

Ngozi Fulani (2nd left) at a reception at Buckingham Palace in November 2022 Credit: PA

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “In the aftermath of the incident that took place at a reception last November, the Palace made clear the comments made by Lady Susan were deeply regrettable.

"Lady Susan immediately expressed her sincere apologies, and stepped aside from her honorary role. These apologies were reiterated in person at a meeting in December, filled with warmth and understanding.

"At the conclusion of this meeting, a joint statement was issued, in full agreement with Ms Fulani, in which these apologies were accepted, and it was recognised that no malice had been intended by Lady Susan.

"In that statement, a number of pledges were made by the Palace which have all been honoured – including enhancing Diversity and Inclusivity programmes.

"It was also agreed that no further media comment would be made.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, we are sorry for the incident that took place and apologise for the distress and difficulty it caused to Ms Fulani."

Play Brightcove video

Above: Full video report by Kaf Okpattah

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know