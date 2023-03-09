A blind seven-year-old Cocker Spaniel has just found love with a family in South London after being cared for at Battersea.

Griffin arrived at the animal charity as a stray which meant staff didn't know much about his history.

Staff said he had trouble navigating the world and was repeatedly bumping into objects. Vets later found Griffin was partially blind and would eventually have no sight at all.

The spaniel spent time with one of Battersea’s dedicated foster carers where he lived with other dogs.

With the help of different textures, recognisable features in each room and consistency, Griffin became much more confident in working his way around the home and relaxed in his surroundings.

After three months in Battersea’s care, he was ready to find a new home and was quickly spotted by London residents Karen and Rob.

Griffin being cared for by staff at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Credit: Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

"Griffin is such a kind, affectionate and sweet natured dog and he has made our house a home again after losing our 15-year-old Springer Spaniel last year," Karen and Rob said.

"While he never lets his blindness phase him, Battersea provided us with lots of support and reading on caring for a blind dog.

"We have equipped the house with an array of rugs and different flooring to help him navigate his way around. "We can’t imagine life without this little chap now and we are looking forward to taking him on lots of walking holidays with the family. We are so grateful to Battersea helping us to find Griffin. The staff guided us through the process with ease everyone we met throughout was so lovely and helpful. We can’t thank them enough!" they added.

If you think you could offer a rescue dog a loving home, find out more on the Battersea website.

