Appeal to find Walthamstow man, 69, missing for more than two weeks

Police are appealing for help to find a 69-year-old man from Waltham Forest who went missing more than two weeks ago.

Sydney Piper is not thought to have any money or an Oyster card on him, and police have described his disappearance as "out of character".

He was last seen entering Lloyds Park in Walthamstow, through the Forest Road entrance, at around 11:50am on Thursday, February 23.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with a grey beard and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat, grey T-shirt, grey trousers and black slippers.

Detective Inspector Jo Watts, from the missing person unit in north-east London, said: "Sydney's disappearance is out of character and we are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"He is not believed to be in possession of any money or an Oyster card and there have been no sighting of him for more than two weeks.

Specialist officers have carried out searches of Lloyds Park in Walthamstow. Credit: Met Police

"Specialist officers have carried out searches of the park and we continue to recover CCTV from the area.

"We also need to hear from any people who use the park who may spotted Sydney over the past two weeks."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 4957/24Feb.

