Man charged with murder of sex worker stabbed to death in London home in 1994

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found stabbed to death in her flat in Marylebone nearly 30 years ago.

Colombian-born Marina Koppell, 39, was attacked with a broad-bladed kitchen knife at her home in Chiltern Street, and was found dead by her husband on August 8, 1994.

She had been working in the UK for 15 years as a masseuse , however following her death the Metropolitan Police described her as an "upmarket prostitute".

A Crimewatch appeal at the time said she had advertised for clients in local papers and in phone boxes.

At the time, the Met said: “It was a frenzied attack. She died of multiple stab wounds. The manner in which she was attacked suggests that it was more than just a quarrel or a falling out.”

Ms Koppell's murder has so far remained unsolved, however, following a review of the case by the Met's Special Casework Team, Sandip Patel was charged on Thursday with her murder.

Patel, 50, of Finchley Road, northwest London, is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

