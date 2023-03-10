Manhunt launched after man, 82, 'doused in petrol' and set alight outside mosque

A manhunt is underway after an 82-year-old worshipper was set alight outside a mosque in Ealing and left with severe burns to his face and arms.

The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV images of a man they are searching for in relation to the attack.

The suspect struck up a conversation with the victim at around 8pm on Monday, February 27, as they both left the West London Islamic Centre, on Singapore Road.

They spoke for about five minutes when the suspect doused the elderly man in a liquid, believed to be petrol, before setting him alight using a lighter and walking away.

The suspect engaged the victim in conversation as they left the mosque minutes before the attack. Credit: Met Police

Scotland Yard said the victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for severe burns to his face and arms.

Detective Sergeant Steven Constable, said: “I know this will be an incredibly shocking incident for the community and we are carrying out a full investigation into what happened.

"Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern in the wake of this incident and local officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols daily at the mosque.

"We are continuing to work alongside the West London Islamic Centre who have been very supportive of our investigation and have been assisting us with our enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Met Police or Crimestoppers anonymously. Credit: Met Police

“A key part of that is identifying the man in the image we have released. If you recognise this man I would urge you to get in touch, either directly with police or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.

"I would also urge anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any other relevant information is urged to contact police on 101, using reference 6422/27FEB.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

