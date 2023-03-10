Mother and two sons found dead in south London house named by police

A woman her two sons found dead at a house in Belvedere, south London, have been named by detectives.

An investigation is underway into the deaths of 47-year-old Nadja De Jager, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus.

Police were called to the house on Mayfield Road at 11.50am on Thursday, March 9, to concerns for the occupants' welfare.

London Ambulance Service also attended, but the three people were found dead inside the home after police officers forced their way inside.

Detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation, and next of kin have been informed Credit: PA

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said: “This is a deeply sad case and we are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

“I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation while our officers go about their enquiries.

“Our thoughts today are very much with the family as they struggle to come to terms with their loss and we ask that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Next of kin have now been notified. Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

Flowers left outside the Belvedere home Credit: PA

At this early stage, detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation and a crime scene remains in place at the scene.

A neighbour said the deaths of two young boys in Belvedere, south London, were an “absolute tragedy”.

Marion Beazer, who lives on Mayfield Road, believed Ms De Jager had lived at the home with the two boys for around five years.

Despite this, she said she had “no idea of their names”, but added: “It’s an absolute tragedy to lose two young boys.”

Police officers were going door to door, and a forensic van was parked near the house, where a children’s basketball hoop sat in the driveway.

Forensic experts began to search a silver Mitsubishi truck outside Ms De Jager’s house after police confirmed her identity.

A handbag on the front passenger seat was searched and two children’s car seats were seen in the back.

A children’s scooter was stored in the boot, and officers performed a thorough search before entering the property.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…